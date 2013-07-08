© Gorenje

Gorenje and Panasonic team up

Gorenje Group and Panasonic Corporation is entering a long-term strategic alliance to leverage the combined strengths and capabilities of the two companies,this to improve their competitiveness in Europe.

The strategic alliance between Gorenje and Panasonic will be structured around two pillars: joint R&D and sharing of selected manufacturing platforms for selected product categories (washing machines, refrigerators and built-in ovens); and the sales network and marketing know-how for distribution throughout Europe.



In addition to these primary pillars, the alliance will also create a flexible foundation that will allow both companies to pursue other areas of cooperation.



As a sign of confidence in the success of the alliance and a commitment to the long-term business relationship, Panasonic will invest 10 million euros and acquire a minority interest in Gorenje; and to allow existing and new shareholders to benefit from the alliance, Gorenje will execute an equity increase and dual listing.