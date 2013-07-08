© spfotocz dreamstime.com

Osram is independent

The spin-off of OSRAM Licht AG from Siemens is effective as July 5, with the final entry in the Commercial Register.

The spin-off is made on the basis of the Spin-Off and Acquisition Agreement of November 28, 2012, authorized by the general meetings of Siemens on January 23, 2013 and of OSRAM Licht AG on January 21, 2013.



Before the day is out, all shares of OSRAM Licht AG are to be admitted to the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges, as well as to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of OSRAM Licht AG shares will commence on July 8, 2013, under the ticker symbol “OSR”.



The overall capital stock of OSRAM Licht AG is divided into more than 100 million shares. A good 80 percent of these will today be allotted to the current Siemens shareholders at a ratio of 10:1; that is, the given shareholder will receive one new Osram share for every ten Siemens shares.



Osram generates more than 70 percent of its revenue with energy-efficient products. LED-based products today already account for more than 25 percent of overall revenue.