Farnell InOne launches<br> RoHS BOM Scrubber

Farnell InOne, the global distributor of electronics and electrical equipment, is now offering its customers to “scrub” out the lead from their component lists.

This means that Electronics Design Engineers (EDE), buyers etc. can easily an overview of which products comply with the coming RoHS Directive (Restriction of the use of certain hazardous substances in electronic and electrical equipment).



The service, free to all account holders, provides RoHS compliant alternatives or substitutions to customer's existing bills of materials. The customers can upload their lists via a link on Farnell InOne's homepage and they can submit any number of lines in an Excel spreadsheet format. It is important though, that either the manufacturer or Farnell InOne part number is included. The bill of materials is then "scrubbed" against the Farnell InOne product database and returned to the customer, usually within 48 hours.



The system provides quick access to large amounts of Farnell InOne product data and since the launch of the service in July there has been an increase in product match rate to RoHS compliant versions, from 35% in July to almost 50% in October, indicating an increasing level of depth and breadth of Farnell InOne RoHS compliant product.



Rob McGuire, Technical Manager UK & Ireland comments: "The new system has increased the speed of the BOM Scrubber service, recently we have been able to turn around many customer's spreadsheets within 2 hours. In one example our hit rate was 62% on 637 Farnell InOne part numbers! In my mind there is no doubt that the RoHS BOM Scrubber will be of great importance to our customers as we approach the deadline on the 1 July 2006."