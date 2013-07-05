© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 05, 2013
Intel looking for Linux experts at ST-Ericsson
American chip giant Intel is looking to establish itself in Sweden. A southern town called Lund will be the home of about 50 new Intel employees – and now for the surprising part – they're ex ST-Ericsson employees.
We're talking about developers with special skill in the OS Linux – and for the developers which received the offer – which would otherwise been standing without a job offer from either parent company – the change will be a bit fast paced, as the employee shift will happen in August already.
This is however not completely set in stone yet. Before Intel moves on with the plan, enough offers needs to be accepted. The companies involved have agreed not to disclose that information.
Little is known about what kind of business Intel will be conducting in Lund, the only confirmation is that the workers have skills within Linux.
Camilla Törnblom, CIO of Intel Nordics, says that Intel is interested in hiring special senior engineers from ST-Ericsson with expertise in software development of Linux. The employees would then belong to the Open Source Technology Center under Intel's Software and Services Group.
Camilla explained that Intel has been one of the leading contributors to the Linux community – which is why Lund and the special skills in Linux was so important
"Our contribution will ensure the best possible experience on Intel architecture for current and future operating systems. The expertise and experience of the employees in Lund will contribute to further strengthen Intel's involvement in the development of Linux," writes Camilla Törnblom in an email.
