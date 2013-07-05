© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Rutronik continues expansion of line card for Asia

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now also distributing Samwha's entire product range in Greater China. Previously, its distribution agreement covered all of Europe.

Samwha is a manufacturer of electrolytic capacitors and is Rutronik's largest partner in this sector.



"In addition to their technical benefits, the Samwha products also have an outstanding price/performance ratio," says Stefan Sutalo, Senior Marketing Manager Film, Tantalum & Electrolytic Capacitors at Rutronik. "Moreover, in our twenty years of cooperation, Samwha has demonstrated its ability to react very quickly to market influences and expanding its production capacity accordingly. We have short communication channels and a history of very close collaboration with the Samwha Europe subsidiary in Frankfurt."



"The strong commitment of the sales offices and product marketing has quickly ensured respectable sales," is the assessment of Y.D. Kim, Head of Samwha China. "This is not a trivial contribution as it is crucial to identify the correct specification for capacitors because their design with a liquid dielectric means they have a limited service life. The Rutronik Passive Team provides customers with the best support in this field. By expanding the franchise to Asia, we want to strengthen our position in various markets with increased development work, establish ourselves in new markets and further expand our cooperation with Rutronik."