© LCL Electronics Electronics Production | July 04, 2013
LCL invest in SMT equipment
UK-based contract electronics manufacturer LCL Electronics, has invested in a new SMT placement machine from Blundell Production Equipment, in order to increase its assembly capacity.
The i-Pulse M20 SMT placement machine will allow LCL to address both current and future manufacturing requirements, trends and technologies. Customers will be able to take advantage of increased capacity and flexibility, high production capabilities and fast turnaround of prototypes.
LCL is seeing an increase in the requirement for LED assembly, and already has proven process expertise and a customer base in this area. By being able to handle larger PCBs, LCL is able to increase its capacity in LED assembly, which typically requires larger boards.
Trevor Pope, Commercial Director at LCL Electronics said, “At LCL we recognise how technology and industry is moving at a fast pace and how important it is to keep up, which means we need to adapt and invest to stay ahead of customer requirements and to remain competitive. Customers will benefit from our investment in new production equipment as, coupled with our existing production lines, this new machine will allow for greater flexibility whilst maintaining the high quality standards that they expect from us”.
LCL is seeing an increase in the requirement for LED assembly, and already has proven process expertise and a customer base in this area. By being able to handle larger PCBs, LCL is able to increase its capacity in LED assembly, which typically requires larger boards.
Trevor Pope, Commercial Director at LCL Electronics said, “At LCL we recognise how technology and industry is moving at a fast pace and how important it is to keep up, which means we need to adapt and invest to stay ahead of customer requirements and to remain competitive. Customers will benefit from our investment in new production equipment as, coupled with our existing production lines, this new machine will allow for greater flexibility whilst maintaining the high quality standards that they expect from us”.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments