LCL invest in SMT equipment

UK-based contract electronics manufacturer LCL Electronics, has invested in a new SMT placement machine from Blundell Production Equipment, in order to increase its assembly capacity.

The i-Pulse M20 SMT placement machine will allow LCL to address both current and future manufacturing requirements, trends and technologies. Customers will be able to take advantage of increased capacity and flexibility, high production capabilities and fast turnaround of prototypes.



LCL is seeing an increase in the requirement for LED assembly, and already has proven process expertise and a customer base in this area. By being able to handle larger PCBs, LCL is able to increase its capacity in LED assembly, which typically requires larger boards.



Trevor Pope, Commercial Director at LCL Electronics said, “At LCL we recognise how technology and industry is moving at a fast pace and how important it is to keep up, which means we need to adapt and invest to stay ahead of customer requirements and to remain competitive. Customers will benefit from our investment in new production equipment as, coupled with our existing production lines, this new machine will allow for greater flexibility whilst maintaining the high quality standards that they expect from us”.