Goepel expands GATE program

Goepel electronic, will extend – with the incorporation of Danish CIM Industrial Systems A/S – its global alliance program GATE (Goepel Associated Technical Experts).

CIM will focus in particular on application development and practical implementation of new JTAG/Boundary Scan based solutions as well as their integration into existing test systems.



“By partnering with CIM we purposefully integrated experienced and highly skilled technology vendors into our alliance platform”, says Frank Amm, Goepel electronic’s Corporate GATE Program Manager. “We see the cooperation between CIM and Goepel electronic as a key strategic alliance to provide Danish companies with an additional local application resource as well as support. The new GATE partnership gives us the opportunity to react more flexible to numerous customer requirements.”



”The complexity of the PCBs and products we are developing test platforms for, are increasing with BGAs, SoCs or small form factors with limited space for test pads. We need alternatives to traditional bed-of-nails test, and the Boundary Scan products from Goepel electronic give us a wide range of new test opportunities that we and our customer can benefit of”, says Morten Pedersen, Director at CIM Industrial Systems A/S.



CIM Industrial Systems A/S, headquartered in Struer/Denmark, was incorporated into the GATE program as “Selected Member“. In addition to the integration of Goepel electronic’s hardware and software platforms, CIM develops test, measurement and validation solutions and is able to run customized seminars and trainings. Special emphasis is placed on the Embedded System Access (ESA) technologies.