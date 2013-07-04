© confidential info dreamstime.com

Jabil and new headquarters

EMS-provider Jabil Circuit is looking to build a new headquarter. Where? In Florida of course, where else?

The EMS-provider is currently spread out in several locations in the St. Petersburg area and has been looking to consolidate operations - and its roughly 1'600 staff here - into one location for some time.



Negotiation between Jabil and the City Council have been going on for several years. In 2008, Jabil already started a relocation project, which ended in nothing. The project, which included manufacturing space, was estimated at 450,000 square feet. USD 8 million in state, city and county tax breaks were promised, but the project fell through.



In exchange for these incentives, Jabil would have to build a headquarters of at least 360,000 square feet and take occupancy with at least 1'100 employees, adding at least another 500 workers within five years. If Jabil did not meet the 1'600 job target, it would have to refund up to half the city's investment at a rate of USD 8'000 per job.



Now, the project seems to be 'ON' again. Jabil CEO Mark Mondello told Tampa Bay Times in an email "that the company was 'most certainly committed to St. Pete, but absolutely undecided on a specific location.'"