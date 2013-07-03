© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Graphic installs outer layer Strip-Etch line

Graphic PLC installed and commissioned an outer layer Strip-Etch line supplied by WISE s.r.l.

This equipment is used in the production of plated layers where laser defined photoresist is removed in the stripping chamber, to expose the underlying base copper material. This copper layer is subsequently removed in the etch chamber.



Capable of processing material from 0.05mm to 6.5mm in thickness, the equipment is specified to process HDI PCBs with 50 micron line and space requirements.



Dave Pike, Managing Director of Graphic PLC, says ‘’Right from the start, we set WISE s.r.l difficult technical and quality requirements. In order to maintain, improve and exceed the expectations of HDI product now and in the future. I am pleased to say that this has been achieved.’’



Stefano Gatti, WISE s.r.l adds: "We thank Graphic for the possibility to show our capability and quality. We think that only the co-operation between the companies can help to improve the technology for future. We are always glad to receive important inquiries and proceed together with professional people, as you can find in Graphic, for achieving the common target."