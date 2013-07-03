© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Faraday invests in equipment

UK based PCB manufacturer Faraday Circuits has invested in the expansion of capacity as well as capability at their plant in Washington (Tyne & Wear).

"In September 2013 we expect to take delivery of a new CNC scoring machine with IMS capability. This will greatly increase our capaciity to produce aluminum backed PCB's. It will be accompanied by a new six spindle rout machine which will also increase capacity in our drill profile department allowing us to reduce lead times on larger volume orders. The decision to acquire the new kit was taken in response to customer demand", a short statement reads.