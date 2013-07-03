© alexmax-dreamstime.com

Flex or Foxconn to take over NSN facilities?

Nokia has, as we know, taken over Siemens' 50% stake of the joint venture company, Nokia Siemens Networks. The company is now also said to be planning to sell 6 facilities.

Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat states that the company is planning on selling six of its facilities – from Finland to India to China, citing confidential documents.



The invitation to tender includes Foxconn, Flextronics, Sanmina-SCI and Jabil – of which Nokia Siemens Networks will choose two winners.