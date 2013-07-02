© corepics vof dreamstime.com

SMS tops Nottinghamshire list

EMS-provider SMS Electronics Ltd. have the distinction of being the "number 1 company in Nottinghamshire".

SMS Electronics Ltd are the fastest growing company in Nottinghamshire and fourth fastest in the East Midlands.

“We are honoured to win this prestigious award; it is an acknowledgement to the diligence and performance of all staff members at SMS” says Mark Goldby – MD at SMS Electronics



Launched this year by the financial and business advisers Grant Thornton in partnership with the CBI, East Midlands Top 200 is a unique insight into the performance of the East Midlands business community.



The survey carries out a detailed analysis of the financial performance of the region’s 200 fastest growing companies providing a snapshot of the health of the East Midlands’ economy.



The East Midlands is home to many large companies including household names such as Next, Rolls Royce and Travis Perkins. However the survey focuses on those companies run and managed from the East Midlands which have also delivered sustained growth in profit before tax and exceptional items, ranking them based on their profit growth over a three year period.



It is impressive enough that there are 200 companies in the region which have delivered sustained profit growth over the last three years of challenging economic conditions, but when you consider that the top ten companies in the survey all achieved a compound annual rate of growth of over 100%, this is remarkable and demonstrates the strength of the regional economy.