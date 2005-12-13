SMT & Inspection | December 13, 2005
MYDATA unveiled blockbuster<br> at Productronica
Creating buzz at a show like Productronica is always a challenge. The best is when it happens because something truly new and exciting has arrived. Like the MY500 jet printer. Visitors flocked to the MYDATA booth to watch this breakthrough solution for flexible production in action.
As the SMT industry's first stencil-free printer, the MY500 jet printer is a revolutionary concept for applying solder paste to PCBs. It offers many advantages over conventional screen printing.
“We could clearly see by the looks on peoples' faces that the MY500 made an enormous impression on our visitors,” says Mårten Lundberg, MYDATA's president. “Many people told us this new technology would represent the biggest breakthrough for their SMT production in the past 15 years.”
The MY500 takes its name from its speed. Using a patented Jet Printing Technology® to shoot solder paste up to 500 dots per second (1.8 million dots/h), the MY500 enables manufacturers to quickly optimize solder paste application processes, while increasing quality and significantly lowering costs. And, because the MY500 Jet Printer needs no stencils, operators can change the print program in seconds.
Additional benefits to stencil-free production include:
- No more stencil costs and waiting for deliveries
- Fast set ups and change overs
- Elimination of hazardous cleaning solvents
- Instant control over paste volumes on pads
- Reduction of errors associated with screen printers
“One of the things people immediately comment on when they see the MY500 for the first time is that the level of quality in this machine,” says Magnell, Director Marketing & sales. “It's virtually in a class of its own, even by our standards. The attention to engineering is apparent in the smallest details, particularly when you lift the cover and watch it run. We're proud to say it works as good as it looks.”
The genesis for the new printer came when a customer challenged MYDATA to find a way to reduce annoying printing errors. Now, almost seven years later, the company could present its answer at Productronica 2005. At this year's show MYDATA had four of the new jet printers on display and hosted a series of demonstrations showcasing the MY500's features and benefits.
