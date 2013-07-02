© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

Apelec OY will be merged with Darekon

Medical equipment manufacturer Darekon Oy has expanded its operations by acquiring all shares of Apelec Oy in January 2013.

On June 1 the entire business of Apelec Oy was merged with Darekon. All Apelec Oy’s employees will be moved over to Darekon as so called old employees.



Apelec’s final assembly and support operations like maintenance services, logistics and product management will be relocated to Darekon’s Klaukkala factory.



The majority of electronics manufacturing was transferred to the company's Haapavesi and Savonranta factories. The transfer of electronics operations was finalized by the beginning of June.



”With the merger we will be even better equipped to meet tightening competition with broader service portfolio and expertise. We have now strong know-how from designing to support services, which creates to us clear competitive advantage. This is excellent set-up to continue working with our customers.” comments CEO Kai Orpo