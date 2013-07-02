© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

SGI selects Jabil

SGI has selected Jabil Circuit as its primary global manufacturing services and supply chain management provider. The terms of the engagement are subject to execution of a definitive Master Supply Agreement (MSA).

Jorge Titinger, president and CEO of SGI, said, "We expect that this arrangement will provide significant benefits to SGI and our customers, including a more variable cost structure, greater flexibility to respond to changes in volumes or customer requirements, shorter cycle times for certain products, and enhanced quality management. As a world-class supply chain partner, Jabil has extensive experience in system-level assembly and testing of both compute and storage products and is able to meet the unique sourcing and technical requirements of both our government and commercial customers. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and enhanced customer satisfaction over time as we move forward with this manufacturing partnership."