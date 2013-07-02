© evertiq Electronics Production | July 02, 2013
VJ Electronix signs Vectron as its exclusive distributor in Brazil
VJ Electronix, provider of X-ray inspection systems, announces that it has appointed Vectron Company as its exclusive distributor for Brazil.
Vectron will distribute VJ Electronix’ complete line of rework and X-ray inspection systems. According to Vectron´s CEO, Mr. Izilmar Camilo, “Vectron and VJE share the philosophy of providing a complete product solution to our customers. Vectron was founded as a service organization. We couple the best products with comprehensive
training and support to help our customers realize the greatest return on everything we sell.”
Vectron Company, with locations in Manaus, Salvador and Sao Paulo, was founded in 2008. In addition to rework and X-ray, Vectron offers a range of world-class products including reflow profiling, ovens, wave solder, printing, SPI, AOI, cleaning, marking, and consumables.
“We are excited to join with Vectron,” said Ron Lindell, VJ Electronix Director of Global Sales. “Brazil is an important growing market. We have been successful selling to our key multinational accounts in Brazil, but look forward to the opportunity to reach a wider customer base.”
The appointment of Vectron Company is a key step in the company’s strategic efforts to raise its profile in the South American market. Vectron will distribute VJ Electronix’ full line of automated and semi-automated rework solutions, and X-ray inspection systems throughout Brazil.
training and support to help our customers realize the greatest return on everything we sell.”
Vectron Company, with locations in Manaus, Salvador and Sao Paulo, was founded in 2008. In addition to rework and X-ray, Vectron offers a range of world-class products including reflow profiling, ovens, wave solder, printing, SPI, AOI, cleaning, marking, and consumables.
“We are excited to join with Vectron,” said Ron Lindell, VJ Electronix Director of Global Sales. “Brazil is an important growing market. We have been successful selling to our key multinational accounts in Brazil, but look forward to the opportunity to reach a wider customer base.”
The appointment of Vectron Company is a key step in the company’s strategic efforts to raise its profile in the South American market. Vectron will distribute VJ Electronix’ full line of automated and semi-automated rework solutions, and X-ray inspection systems throughout Brazil.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments