VJ Electronix signs Vectron as its exclusive distributor in Brazil

VJ Electronix, provider of X-ray inspection systems, announces that it has appointed Vectron Company as its exclusive distributor for Brazil.

Vectron will distribute VJ Electronix’ complete line of rework and X-ray inspection systems. According to Vectron´s CEO, Mr. Izilmar Camilo, “Vectron and VJE share the philosophy of providing a complete product solution to our customers. Vectron was founded as a service organization. We couple the best products with comprehensive

training and support to help our customers realize the greatest return on everything we sell.”



Vectron Company, with locations in Manaus, Salvador and Sao Paulo, was founded in 2008. In addition to rework and X-ray, Vectron offers a range of world-class products including reflow profiling, ovens, wave solder, printing, SPI, AOI, cleaning, marking, and consumables.



“We are excited to join with Vectron,” said Ron Lindell, VJ Electronix Director of Global Sales. “Brazil is an important growing market. We have been successful selling to our key multinational accounts in Brazil, but look forward to the opportunity to reach a wider customer base.”



The appointment of Vectron Company is a key step in the company’s strategic efforts to raise its profile in the South American market. Vectron will distribute VJ Electronix’ full line of automated and semi-automated rework solutions, and X-ray inspection systems throughout Brazil.