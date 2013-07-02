© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

PVA's new sales manager for Europe

Manufacturer and supplier of conformal coating and precision dispensing systems, PVA (Precision Valve & Automation) announces that Regional Sales Manager Erin Vickers' territory has been expanded to include responsibilities for Europe.

Vickers is well prepared to oversee operations for Europe. Based in PVA's corporate office in New York, she is conveniently positioned to provide direct, personalized support to customers as well as PVA's European Sales Channel.



"Utilizing Erin's sales management skills, ability to facilitate our corporate team and knowledge of our products in Europe allows us to not only be more responsive and supportive," said Frank Hart, Global Sales and Marketing Manager, "it better positions us to be more assertive at expanding PVA's brand in the European market"



Vickers joined PVA in 2011, after serving as Sales Manager at TAG Solutions and Xerox Corporation.