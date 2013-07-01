© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

IPTE finds partner in Northern Africa

IPTE Factory Automation, a supplier of production assembly and test automation in the electronics and mechanics assembly industry, is now working with Adelec International as its new representative for Tunisia and Algeria.

Adelec International will supply sales as well as customer services for IPTE in Tunisia and Algeria. Adelec International will be represented by Aziz Lahimer, General Manager.



According to IPTE Factory Automation, this collaboration will strengthen the company’s access to the Tunisia and Algeria market, while at the same time, ensuring better support to the customers.