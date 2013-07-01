© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Digi-Key strengthens sales in Baltic and Nordic Regions

Digi-Key Corporation, announces the appointment of Stefan Wihlgaard, Regional Sales Director for the Nordic and Baltic regions.

With over two decades of industry experience, Wihlgaard brings valuable regional knowledge and a fresh perspective to Digi-Key’s international sales team.



“As Digi-Key has expanded its presence in EMEA, appointing a sales director in the Nordic and Baltic regions was the next logical step in facilitating further overall growth in the region,” said Kris Haggstrom, Vice President, Strategic Customer Development, EMEA and Asia Pacific, at Digi-Key. “Recruiting individuals such as Stefan with extensive experience building and maintaining solid supplier and customer relationships is paramount in continuing our global outreach. We are excited to welcome Stefan to the Digi-Key team.”



Wihlgaard will work exclusively with customers in the Baltic and Nordic Regions, leading business development initiatives around the company’s “Prototype-to-Production” model, supporting the needs of the engineer from product design to high-mix, low-volume production orders.



“I am excited about the potential for growth within the region,” said Wihlgaard. “The area is an untapped resource, and I feel that, with a bit of work on our part, Digi-Key can continue to expand and gain market share as a part of our larger global expansion efforts. I look forward to telling the Digi-Key story and fostering growth.”