© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 02, 2013
Incap continues with preparations for share issue
Incap Corporation is preparing a directed share issue, which is aimed at strengthening the company's capital structure and covering the deficit in the company's working capital.
The share issue is a part of a comprehensive financing arrangement, which includes negotiations with the company's banks, biggest shareholders and holders of convertible loans as well as with other stakeholders. The negotiations on the financing arrangement have advanced close to final and the company expects to reach a positive solution in the near future.
The previously agreed date for the test of the covenants of a Finnish bank's loans was 30 June 2013. Because the bank in question is participating in the negotiations concerning financing arrangement it has informed that it will evaluate the covenants as per 30 June 2013 only after the results of negotiations are at hand.
The final EUR 1 million instalment of the company's convertible loan issued in 2007 was due on 30 June 2013. The company is currently negotiating with the holders of the convertible loan on the rearrangement of the payment.
Sami Mykkänen, CEO of Incap Group: "There are many parties involved in the financing negotiations, and therefore the negotiations have taken time. I am satisfied with the progress in the negotiations and with the fact that different parties have shown their willingness to be flexible and to support the rearrangement of the company's financing. I trust that we are able to finalise the negotiations in the near future."
The previously agreed date for the test of the covenants of a Finnish bank's loans was 30 June 2013. Because the bank in question is participating in the negotiations concerning financing arrangement it has informed that it will evaluate the covenants as per 30 June 2013 only after the results of negotiations are at hand.
The final EUR 1 million instalment of the company's convertible loan issued in 2007 was due on 30 June 2013. The company is currently negotiating with the holders of the convertible loan on the rearrangement of the payment.
Sami Mykkänen, CEO of Incap Group: "There are many parties involved in the financing negotiations, and therefore the negotiations have taken time. I am satisfied with the progress in the negotiations and with the fact that different parties have shown their willingness to be flexible and to support the rearrangement of the company's financing. I trust that we are able to finalise the negotiations in the near future."
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments