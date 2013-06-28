© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Canon adds manufacturing operation at Newport News Campus

Canon Virginia, its wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., will expand its operation in Newport News, VA.

A USD 27 million investment will add the manufacturing of toner for Canon color copiers in 30'000 square feet of upgraded space at the facility.



“This investment is a symbol of our dedication to the Newport News community and manufacturing industry,” said Toru Nishizawa, president and CEO of Canon Virginia, Inc. “We are excited about this tremendous opportunity to grow and expand our operations with Canon’s innovative, creative and advanced manufacturing techniques.”



Located in Newport News, Virginia, Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as Canon’s manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center in the Americas region. Canon Virginia’s manufacturing services extend to injection mold making and contract manufacturing.



In addition, Governor Bob McDonnell of the Commonwealth of Virginia presented a USD 3 million grant to Canon Virginia, Inc. to support the efforts of the new project.



“The Commonwealth and Canon Virginia have maintained a strong partnership through the years and I am honored to have the opportunity to work directly with Canon on this project,” said Governor McDonnell. “This investment and expansion will have a large impact for Virginia and will further strengthen the role that the Newport News facility plays in the state’s manufacturing operations.”