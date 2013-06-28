© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 28, 2013
Q.P.I. moves to new location
The Q.P.I. Group and its subsidiaries Q.P.I. Circuits and Q.P.I. Electronic Design Automation have moved to a new location in Helmond. This new location offers Q.P.I. considerably more floor space.
Arjan Warnaar, CEO of Q.P.I. Group says: "For some time the location at the Zuiddijk has been very restrictive for all the activities of the Q.P.I. Group. We encountered increasingly more problems due to the lack of space. With the new location we have not only got more space, but also have the opportunity to optimize internal business processes and layout of the premises at the Schootense Dreef.”
As a consequence, several departments have changed quite dramatically. For example, the laboratory of Q.P.I. Circuits has increased in size by several square meters so PCB research and analysis no longer hamper IQC (Incoming Quality Control); the entire warehouse is now integrated into one building, resulting in less logistics effort and increased efficiency; the model shop has got a completely new layout: the main focus areas being logistics and a clear lay-out of the shop floor.
"The Q.P.I. model shop performs many small high-tech projects with a short lead time and therefore a good overview is essential. We are very pleased with the new layout of the model shop", says Richard Verheggen, Commercial Project Manager at Q.P.I. EDA.
Edward Snelleman, Marketing Manager of the Q.P.I. Group adds: "The Q.P.I. building at the Zuiddijk in Helmond was full of character, but not very efficient. Our new building on the Schootense Dreef is both representative and efficient. It is ideally suited to the further growth which Q.P.I. pursues."
