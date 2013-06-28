© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

New agreement in the maritime industry for 3CEMS

3CEMS announces that it has signed a long term frame agreement with a major worldwide company within the offshore and maritime markets, for products and services to the shipping, maritime and offshore industries.

“3CEMS has expanded constantly on the manufacturing areas and capacity. This new agreement is an important step for 3CEMS to meet customers’ increasing demands and various product segments. We look forward to this partnership”, said Leo Chien, vice chairmen of 3CEMS.