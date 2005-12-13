SWE-DISH Suitcase modified FCC License

The SWE-DISH Suitcase has been awarded a new modified FCC license. This FCC license grants the Suitcase to operate with increased power density and on several new satellites. This confirms the Suitcase's performance, and simplifies operation in the US.

During the last year SWE-DISH together with many of the satellite operators have worked on an extensive test and documentation project concerning the Suitcase performance. The Suitcase is granted operation on several new as well as the previously approved satellites. The FCC license also approves higher power density than the previous license (granted August 23, 2004). The Suitcase can now operate up to the maximum FCC power density limit at -14dBW/4KHz. (Originally, the IPT was restricted to -16dBW/4KHz) It is the first terminal of its type, small mobile broadband satellite terminals, to receive such a license.



Lars Jehrlander, CEO of SWE-DISH, says “The FCC license is important and already a year ago, the Suitcase was granted a FCC license. Now with the new FCC license the Suitcase is even better and easier to use.”



The SWE-DISH Suitcase has previously been awarded type approvals from Intelsat (IA097AA0), Eutelsat (EA-V042), and Europe*Star (ES-ME-39), IPSTAR, AsiaSat and also been granted a new FCC license (E030197).



Lars Jehrlander concludes, “The FCC license is important for our customers, both civilian and military users, and makes their everyday work easier. For us it's a confirmation of the performance of the small and powerful Suitcase“