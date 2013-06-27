© vladek-dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives $21 million in orders

OSI Electronics, a business within OSI Systems' Optoelectronic and Manufacturing division, has received orders for approximately USD 21 million for electronic sub-assemblies from an advanced skin care solutions provider.

OSI Systems Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra commented, “Our global footprint and our continued investment in our manufacturing capabilities has been the basis for many new avenues of growth. We are elated to support this customer’s production demands by utilizing our facilities around the world.”