Thales wins a contract from French Defense Procurement Agency

Thales Alenia Space, serving as prime contractor, has signed a study contract with French defense Procurement Agency (DGA) to enhance communications between ground and military mission aircrafts.

Thales Alenia Space will within the contract enhance communications between ground and military mission aircrafts through a telecommunication satellite without interruption during extreme flying conditions (attitude, tight turns, landing).



The aim of KALB study (KALB standing for Kit Aero Large Bande, that is Wide Band Airborne Kit) is to develop a high throughput airborne SATCOM terminal compatible with a wide range of aircraft including A400, MRTT, ATL2. Typically a Tanker equipped with KALB will be able to disseminate in quasi real time Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance information collected by fighters.



From 2014 onwards the Athena-Fidus dual use Ka-band telecommunication satellite built by Thales Alenia Space, will provide French Forces with high data rate capabilities for deployed forces. The dissemination of tactical information between forces at all level has become a mandatory capability in recent conflicts, requesting ever increasing communications capacities.