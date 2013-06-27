© Season Group

Outsource Electronics Limited now part of Season Group

EMS-provider, Season Group, has completed the acquisition of Havant-based, Outsource Electronics Limited (OEL) in the UK.

The deal follows the acquisition of UK embedded computer systems company, DSP Design in Chesterfield, East Midlands, in 2012 and forms part of the group’s strategy to grow its global offering in line with customer demand.



Carl Hung, President and COO of Season Group, said: “Since our Memorandum of Understanding with OEL we have received numerous requests from customers looking to consolidate all of their products under one umbrella and leverage Season Group’s in-house cable and plastics capabilities for their benefit.



“Not only does this acquisition enable customers to accelerate this activity, but we are able to provide customers with the expertise and global footprint needed when right-shoring their production.”



Under its new ownership structure, OEL will continue to be managed by the existing management team. The company is also pushing ahead with plans to further develop the Havant site.



Chris Coldbreath, Managing Director of OEL said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of this acquisition. We believe this gives us the necessary impetus to grow the Havant site further and add maximum value to both our existing and new customer base.”



He added: “We are already bidding on contracts that could be worth around $40m based on some production at OEL and some in Season China. This would not have been possible if we were not working together.”



Season Group now provides PCBA, Electromechanical Assembly, Cable Assembly and After Market Services in both Europe and North America whilst its Malaysia and China sites continue to provide overall manufacturing solutions.



Season Group is also actively looking to increase its global EMS footprint further through acquisition.