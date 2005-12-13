Elcoteq recognized as<br> a Red Herring Small Cap 100

Elcoteq SE has been selected by Red Herring magazine as one of the inaugural Red Herring Small Cap 100. The editors of Red Herring evaluated over 2,500 technology companies from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region for the award. Elcoteq SE is the only Finnish company among the 100 companies selected.

"The winners on this list are the most competitive, the most innovative, and the most promising technology companies in the small-cap segment. We hope that the Red Herring Small Cap 100 list will shine the light on them that they deserve," said Joel Dreyfuss, Editor-in-Chief of Red Herring magazine.



The Red Herring Small Cap 100 companies were selected for their innovative technology and smart business models that nurture growth and profitability. Red Herring's Innovation Index, global perspective, and provocative outlook on the technology landscape make this list a unique tool for technology and financial executives.



Elcoteq SE was founded 15 years ago and since then the company's compound average growth rate has been over 50%. Starting in Finland with 170 employees, Elcoteq today employs approximately 20,000 people on four continents in altogether 15 countries. The company's focused communications technology strategy, globally consistent service network and complete ODM (original design manufacturing) service offering form the foundation for the company's success.



"Being selected as one of the top 100 technology companies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region by Red Herring is a tremendous achievement and a great honor for us," said Jouni Hartikainen, CEO of Elcoteq. "This nomination is yet another indication that Elcoteq's communications technology strategy, efforts and success have been recognized internationally."