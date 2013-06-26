© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

EIPC promotes European technologies

As an industry association for the PCB sector, EIPC sets out to promote European technologies.

But how to go about promoting European business against the sheer size of the Asian competition? Talking to Kirsten Smit-Westerberg, we got an insight into the organization and its work.



"Our 101 member companies are mainly headquartered in Europe. Although we have a few companies from America and Asia. To provide these companies with a platform to exchange ideas and talk about new developments, we usually organize conferences twice a year."



Not surprisingly, the majority of companies organized in the EIPC are headquartered in Germany. The country is still the biggest European market when it comes to Printed Circuit Boards. The majority of European manufacturers as well as suppliers is based in Germany.



"These conferences are usually well attended - between 80 and 100 - delegates. We always try and vary the program a little. This year, for the summer conference this week, we have planned a visit to one of our member companies - Circuit Foil in Luxembourg."



PCB differentiation through European developed technology



"We focus - of course - on Europe. It is important to show that new technology within the PCB industry can still be developed in Europe. We believe that, given the right platform, this technology can help to differentiate. But the conferences mentioned earlier are not the only means of promoting European design and the technologies we have developed here. We also organize workshops to help reach a broader and wider audience."



However, for the last few years, the focus has been increasingly on how to keep technology developments here in Europe and to promote the work and companies here.



Asian companies are not our focus



Asian or American companies have not lined up to become members in the EIPC, states Kirsten. Which makes sense; these companies would prefer and benefit more from their respective industry associations. However, in this time and age, going entirely without cooperation is impossible. The EIPC is therefore actively cooperating with its respective sister companies.



"Yes, we do cooperate. For instance next year's world conference in Nuremberg (Germany). If we can facilitate help, we are happy to do so. However, we are not here for Asian companies to find new customers. Other than that we do everything we can to promote European companies and their technology", says Kirsten.