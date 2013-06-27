© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

TTM Technologies COO to step down

PCB manufacturer TTM Technologies, announces that Shane Whiteside, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer has resigned from the company to pursue other interests.

Mr. Whiteside will remain with the company through July 5, 2013.



"I want to thank Shane for his dedicated years of service to TTM. He has led the company through tremendous change, including the acquisition of Honeywell's Printed Circuit Group in 2003, acquisition of Tyco's Printed Circuit Group in 2006 and acquisition of Meadville in 2010. For more than 15 years, he has been instrumental in shaping TTM and in successfully growing the company. We wish him much success as he pursues other interests," said Mr. Kent Alder, TTM's Chief Executive Officer.



TTM's president, Thomas Edman will assume Mr. Whiteside's responsibilities.