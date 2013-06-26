Sony to conquer wearable electronics

© Sony

As we are being bombarded with different wearable electronic gadgets, why would Sony – which was once the top dog of mobile consumer electronics – stay idle? Well, they wouldn't.

Key technical specifications Sony SmartWatch 2 SW2 Size 41.6mm x 41.1mm x 9 mm Weight Main unit: 23.5g Main unit with silicon strap: 48.4g Main unit with metal strap: 122.5g Display 1.6 inch (220 x 176 pixels) transflective LCD colour display Touch, swipe Sunlight readable Multi-level (3) Battery time: Low usage 5-6 days Typical usage, 3-4 days Standards: Bluetooth 3.0 Android release: 4.0 and later Charging with micro USB

Introducing; The Sony SmartWatch 2. A fact, unknown to the public at large, this is in fact a third generation product from the Japanese manufacturer.The SmartWatch 2 is essentially a second screen for your Android smartphone that – as the company puts it – enhances the existing phone functionality, but also is supposed to offer new benefits. It serves as a multi-functional watch, notifier, Android app interface and phone remote control.However, I feel that what they are really saying is that 'you now have a remote control for your phone on your wrist'.Stefan K Persson, Head of Companion Products at Sony Mobile Communications, stated in a press release that: “Competitors are only now launching first generation devices, while we are already launching a 3rd generation device with all the insight gained from over half a million customers combined with Sony’s wealth of technology expertise to create the best ever smartwatch experience.”“The future of wearable devices is incredibly bright with analyst research predicting 41 million ‘smart’ watches will be sold by 2016,” Persson continued. “We have over 200 unique apps dedicated for Sony SmartWatch with over one million downloads to date and we are continuing to work with our strong developer network to deliver ever more compelling smartwatch experiences.”While this might be all true, I – for one – am still wondering when I would actually benefit from using a product like this. I'm not dismissing the concept of wearable electronics, however, I would like to see wearable electronics with a bigger purpose than being a remote control for something that already is close to wearable.