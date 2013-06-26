© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 26, 2013
Conrad Electronic acquires SOS electronic
Conrad has reinforced its B2B footprint by acquiring SOS Electronic, an electronic component distributor that operates in 4 European countries with focus on Central and Eastern Europe
The acquisition is a substantial and integral part of Conrad’s Business Supplies strategy that includes a massive extension of the product portfolio and services for CEMs, MROs and Design Engineers.
SOS electronic is a broadline stocking distributor that provides customers with a product range of 200'000 semiconductors, passive and electromechanical components, soldering equipment and measurement devices.
Commenting on the acquisition Holger Ruban, Director Conrad Business Supplies said: “The Conrad Group will benefit of SOS Electronic’s 22 years market experience and the knowledge of each of our new colleagues. We see decisive synergies concerning Marketing, Sales and Purchasing. The acquisition supports us in terms of entering new customer segments, such as CEM. Volume effects will enable us to even improve our speed in realizing our new Business Supplies strategy concerning the extension of the product offering.”
SOS Electronic will stay an independent company. Following that, the company’s name and the business purpose will not be amended. Operation related redundancies of employees are not planned.
Existing customer relations to SOS electronic will not be affected by any changes to ensure a continuation and a further extension of established partnerships.
