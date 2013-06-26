© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Lovato Electric expanding in Czech

Lovato Electric is expanding its operations in the Czech Republic. The Italian company is said to take on 100 additional staff members at their new production facility in Písek.

Depending on the financial success of the newly estanblished operations – the company plans even further expansion in the region – including the construction of a regional logistics centre for Central and Eastern Europe, according to the Hospodářské Noviny.