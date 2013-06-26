© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Essemtec inks it with Acctronics

Essemtec has signed a new exclusive distribution agreement for China with Acctronics Engineering, a equipment supplier for the SMT & Semiconductor electronics market.

As of July, 2013, Acctronics Engineering will take over the sales, marketing and distribution of Essemtec's product portfolio for the Chinese mainland.



Acctronics Engineering is a supplier of electronics manufacturing systems in China. The company is based in Shanghai with branch offices in Shenzhen, Beijing, Chongqing and Tianjin.