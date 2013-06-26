© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Benchmark partner up with KeyMe

Benchmark Electronics has entered into a partnership with KeyMe, a company focused on advancing the locksmith industry with robotics technology.

Benchmark and KeyMe have partnered to manufacture KeyMe's new, proprietary key cutting kiosks, leveraging Benchmarks design and engineering expertise along with experience in complex automation tooling and manufacturing.



The kiosks enable customers to scan and store a digital copy of their keys to enable the creation of a spare copy at a later time elimination the need for a physical key in order to make a copy. Which means that they can store their “digital key” in a KeyMe kiosk.



“We are excited to partner with Benchmark, a top EMS company with world-class design engineering services. Their extensive knowledge in automation, robotics and precision cutting enabled us to develop this revolutionary product, solving an age old problem and ensuring that consumers never get locked out again,” said Greg Marsh, KeyMe's CEO.