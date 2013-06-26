© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Gardien partner with InScantech

Gardien Germany has partnered with InScantech to bring Automated Visual Inspection (AVI) systems to Europe and CIS countries.

The Gardien Group already provide final inspection services as part of their Quality Assurance solution using the InScantech AVI equipment across a number of their facilities in China. InScantech’s expertise includes core competencies in optics, image acquisition and advanced vision algorithms. The InScantech AVI system structure has a software-based modular architecture which allows for a high degree of tailorabilty to meet differing customer requirements.



The Gardien Group has worked closely with InScantech on further R&D with particular focus on set up times. By creating a CAM import the set up time has been reduced from a 120 minute mechanical set up time to a 4 minute mechanical set up time.



Gardien Germany is the main Equipment R&D operation for The Gardien Group and, alongside the ongoing development of Gardien technology, the introduction of the InScantech AVI equipment means that they will also be able to provide the full complement of quality assurance services to customers in Germany and throughout Europe. Gardien Germany is reportedly moving location this summer to accommodate their expanding quality assurance services, R&D and Equipment centre.



Heiko Henrich, Managing Director Gardien Europe GmbH says “Gardien Solutions are all tailored to the needs of each customer, whether this is providing quality assurance services, data services or Equipment sales and services. By working with InScantech and bringing this outstanding AVI equipment to Europe and CIS countries we are able to better support our customers with the important Final Inspection stage of their process. As well as selling the AVI equipment and providing equipment servicing we will be able to offer final inspection services as part of a tailored solution to customers in this region. We are very happy to be working with InScantech here in Europe and the CIS Countries.”



Gitay Shavit InScantech founder and CEO says “InScantech chose to combine its advanced Final Inspection solutions with Gardien Germany’s high end quality assurance services and well known equipment sales distribution networks, across Europe and CIS countries. This partnership enables both Gardien and InScantech to offer the customers unique one step complete and comprehensive testing solutions, from Electrical Test to Final Inspection. We are very excited to start our long term partnership with Gardien in Europe and CIS countries. ”