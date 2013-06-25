© vladek-dreamstime.com

API Technologies Receives $1.3 Million order

API Technologies, a provider of RF/microwave, microelectronics, and security solutions for critical and high-reliability applications, has won a USD 1.3 million follow-on order to provide electronics for major DoD weapons program

API received the USD 1.3 million follow-on order to provide Electromagnetic Integrated Solutions (EIS) products for a major U.S. Department of Defense weapons program.



This is the second follow-on order placed by this Fortune 100 customer and joins a USD 3.1 million order, announced in September, and a USD 1.9 million initial follow-on order, announced in December.