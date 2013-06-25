© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

SV Probe acquires assets from Tokyo Cathode Laboratory

SV Probe, a supplier of probe cards, announces that it has entered into a business transfer agreement to purchase certain probe card business, technologies, intellectual property rights and assets of Tokyo Cathode Laboratory (“TCL”).

This acquisition will create a stronger product portfolio for SV, place the company in a more competitive position within the IC testing market and give SV Probe a significant advantage with access to the large Japanese probe card market.



SV Probe will acquire TCL’s shares in its subsidiaries in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Guangzhou, China, along with the assets and business of TCL and its Japan subsidiaries, held or used in the marketing, manufacturing and distribution of certain probe card products.



TCL is a probe card manufacturer based in Japan with a production and distribution network across Asia. TCL possesses strong probe card capabilities, specifically CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) and Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), which are used mainly in smart phones, tablets, digital cameras and other imaging devices.



“TCL’s extensive knowledge in probe card technologies and strong customer relationships will create new revenue opportunities for SV Probe,” said Mr. Kevin Kurtz, President & CEO of SV Probe. “This acquisition will enable SV Probe to increase its participation in the valuable and significant Japanese probe card market.”



Mr. Naotake Okubo, CEO of TCL, discussed the acquisition, “Currently TCL is undergoing Civil Rehabilitation Process. This business transfer agreement will enable our customers to continue receiving high quality products and services from a committed and experienced probe card manufacturer with minimum disruption to their business activities.”