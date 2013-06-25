© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Parker Hannifin choses Hanza

In February a major agreement between the companies was signed – for the production of cables and sheet metal Hanza factory in Tartu, Estonia.

After a lengthy evaluation process, Parker Hannifin Electronic Controls Division chose to make Hanza a "preferred supplier" for wiring and sheet metal to coordinate all volumes from the division in Europe.



"HANZA have shown that they have the will and the ability to develop," says Claes Oskarsson, Division Supply Chain Manager Europe, Parker Hannifin ECD, "It is an important parameter for us at Parker, to develop long term relationships with our manufacturing partners.



"It feels great to be partnering with such a prestigious customer in this area," says Gerd Levin-Nygren, Division Manager Hanza Electronics "Our acquisition of the international cabling Group Alfaram put us on the map for many potential customers as we can now offer production not only in Estonia and Poland, but also in Slovakia and China. "