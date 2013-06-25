© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Venne Electronics doubles SMT capacity with Mydata

In response to dramatic growth in its order input, Venne Electronics, a Dutch subcontract electronics development and manufacturing company, has recently installed a new high-throughput Mydata SMT production line.

The new Synergy line comprises of two of Mydata’s latest MY100DXe14 machines working in tandem, and replaces the company’s existing SMT line, which used older Mydata equipment.



The new line almost doubles Venne’s SMT production capacity, but requires no more floor space than the line it replaces, and it’s operated by the same number of staff.



Additional benefits for Venne are that it uses its existing Agilis feeders with the new line, which reduces the investment needed, and the company can also continue to take full advantage of its operators’ familiarity with Mydata machines and their associated software.