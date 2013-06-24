© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Deca Technologies names new CEO

Deca Technologies, an electronic interconnect solutions provider to the semiconductor industry, has named Chris Seams its new CEO.

Seams brings more than 25 years expertise in managing operations, manufacturing, and sales and marketing. He has also been appointed to the Company's board of directors.



Seams joins Deca from Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, where he served as executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. He takes over for Tim Olson, who will now serve as Deca's Chief Technology Officer and a member of its board of directors.



"This is an exciting time to be joining Deca," said Seams. "The company is poised for rapid growth with the continued development of its offerings. I welcome the opportunity to lead Deca's efforts to bring the potential of our wafer scale packaging capabilities to reality. In so doing, we will transform the way our customers -- the leading semiconductor manufacturers around the world -- approach wafer level packaging."