Foxconn to hire software developers

EMS-giant Foxconn, which we know has more arms than an army of squids, is as we know, working with Mozilla – now, here's the news – the giant is planning on hiring up to 3'000 people in Taiwan with skills in HTML5 and Cloud computing.

With that said, it would be safe to assume that the company is putting in even more effort in the collaboration between the companies.



According to a report in ITWorld, the company is looking to hire between 2'000 and 3'000 workers to push their software research. This just a couple of weeks aftoer the announced partnership with Mozilla.



The question now is: how many devices will we see sporting Firefox OS – and how many will be Foxconn made?