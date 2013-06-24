© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Connor Solutions' on the move

UK EMS-provider Connor Solutions is expanding its Rainton Bridge facility – and with that – creating 60 new positions.

The expansion and increase in workforce comes through Government support – a GBP 3.6 million investment programme (The Regional Growth Fund).



The expansion will nearly double the company's facility, up to 50'000 sq ft, and lift its workforce from 120 up to 180 – with 60 new electronic engineering and assembly positions being created within a three year period, local media reports.