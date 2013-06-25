© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 25, 2013
Nicholson to run Kimball's business analytics
Kimball International announces the promotion and appointment of Lonnie P. Nicholson to the newly created position of Vice President, Business Analytics.
As Vice President of Business Analytics, Nicholson will have responsibility for the conduct of ongoing research and assessments of analytic tools, benchmarking best practices, providing strategic thought leadership, coaching and counseling to Kimball International’s numerous business units’ leaders and operations teams, as well as assisting units with mentoring and internal talent development in these fields. His appointment is effective June 30th, with immediate assumption of his new duties and responsibilities.
Gary Schwartz, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Kimball International, announced the appointment, stating, “Lonnie has prepared himself well for this position through his personal education, work experiences and track record of success. He will bring a uniquely analytical approach and personal attitude of service leadership and providing assistance to our business units.” Added Schwartz, “We are fortunate to have experienced leaders such as Lonnie, ready and willing to step into strategic roles like this.”
Noting the importance of useful information in a competitive environment, Jim Thyen, President and CEO of Kimball International, commented on Nicholson’s appointment, saying, “Today’s business world is increasingly reliant upon data and information. For us as Company leaders, the challenge is to turn raw data and basic information into useful, actionable insights to enhance and support our business decisions.” Said Thyen, “I am confident in Lonnie’s ability to help us leverage “big data” and emerging technologies to grow our business.”
Nicholson, joined Kimball’s corporate information technology department in 1986 and has held various technical, operational and management positions leading to his promotion to Vice President.
