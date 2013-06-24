© yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com

An eventful 2013 ahead for Videoton EAS

Videoton EAS finished last year with an increase in headcount by 200 employees – a HUF 3.8 billion growth in income – as well as a hall enlargement. And, has now started an expansion and HUF 450 million investment in technological development.

Videoton EAS Kft., a Videoton subsidiary specialized in electronic assembly saw a 25% headcount increase, as well as a 40% increase in income in 2012. The subsidiary, employing more than 700 workers, carried out a large technological development already last year, together with a close to 3000 sqm extension of the manufacturing area in the second half of 2012 in order to ensure the feasibility of the increased customer demand. Almost the full range of the company's activities can be found there as well, like SMT insertion, wave soldering, hand mounting as well as final assembly and all of the required testing processes. The new hall allows further extension of businesses, as an area of further 3000 sqm is available.



The Videoton-member company starts 2013 with a new technological investment and building extension. The investment package – aiming for capacity extension and technological improvement – includes devices of a total value of HUF 500 million.



“The investment is implemented in more steps. First phase includes the purchase of a new selective soldering machine and its peripheries, a new wave soldering machine and a complete selective varnishing line. Then the company extends its capacities by a further AOI (Automatic Optical Inspection) device. The machines arrive in Q2 2013, and mass production on the new devices can be started in the middle of this year.” – said Mr. Csaba Klambauer, Managing Director of Videoton EAS Kft.



Further on in the technology investment – a new new panel cleaner and a cleanness measuring machine, a special 3D laser measurement equipment, a new flying probe test-device, as well as another selective soldering machine and its supporting units will be purchased in 2013.



1 USD = 228.193 HUF (Oanda 2013-06-24)