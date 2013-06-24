© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

Diagnosys relocates UK offices

Diagnosys Systems has re-located its UK facilities in response to forecasted increases in demand for the printed circuit board (PCB) test and troubleshooting, and high performance test systems.

These two business lines are now nearer to their respective key supplier bases in Ferndown, Dorset, and Portsmouth, Hampshire. In addition, the administration and research & development functions have moved to a new facility in Petersfied, where they can continue to support the Diagnosys Group worldwide.



The move comes at a time where Diagnosys is seeing significant growth in both PCB test and troubleshooting, as well as increased interest in high performance test systems.



“We are delighted with the many benefits which are being achieved through the relocations. By moving the manufacturing units closer to their respective supplier base we will be able to improve our day-to-day communication, efficiency and responsiveness, ” commented Hayley Miller, Chief Operating Officer for the Diagnosys UK businesses. “We also appreciate the significant commute a lot of our staff have been making on a daily business, and the moves will remove a large proportion of this, helping both the individuals and the environment”.