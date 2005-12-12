Solectron opens Medical Center in Singapore

Solectron Opens Dedicated Medical Manufacturing Plant; Singapore-Based 'Medical Center of Excellence' to Provide Medical-Specific, Next Generation Capabilities.

Solectron Corporation has announced the opening of a dedicated medical manufacturing facility -- the Singapore Medical Center of Excellence in Chai Chee, Singapore's Techno Park. Singapore is a gateway to Asia, and the Medical Center of Excellence provides medical device manufacturers access to a lower-cost supply base and the rapidly growing Asian medical device market.



Utilizing the Solectron Production System(TM) (SPS), built upon the fundamentals of Lean manufacturing and Six Sigma, Solectron is helping medical OEMs lower costs, improve quality and increase flexibility and time-to-market. The Center employs a team with deep medical experience including individuals who have worked at leading medical OEMs.

Initial products manufactured at the site include high-performance liquid chromatographs and fluidics subassemblies.



"This new Center in Singapore allows Solectron to provide medical companies unprecedented outsourcing capabilities and a partner who understands and caters to their needs," said Marc Onetto, executive vice president, Operations, Solectron. "Working cooperatively with Singapore's Economic Development board, we are helping to attract medical instrumentation companies to the region. This is another step in our on-going commitment to meet the needs of our medical customers."



"Expansion of our medical capabilities to Singapore allows us a critical gateway to Asia from a competitive sourcing and fulfillment perspective," said Daniel Tan, general manager of Solectron's Chai Chee site. "It also enables our OEM customers to be strategically positioned to tap into the rapidly expanding demand for medical products in Asia, including refurbishing medical and diagnostic medical equipment and devices for resale in China. This center is just another example of how Solectron is adding value to medical OEMs on a global scale."