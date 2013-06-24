© siarhei tsalko dreamstime.com

GPV to take over Connectt’s activities

GPV is to take over Connectt’s activities and move customer relations and production to GPV's electronics factory in Aars (Denmark).

"Acquiring these activities is a natural extension of our strategy of focusing on EMS business and our factory in Aars is ideally geared to handle high mix-low volume electronic production, which characterises the needs of Connectt's customers," states Bo Lybæk, CEO.



GPV has entered into an agreement with the trustee of Connectt ApS (which is filing for bankruptcy) to take over all market-related activities.



"We look forward to opening up a dialogue with the customers and pledge that deliveries of their products will continue as normal. We are already well underway with moving the stock and necessary production equipment and documentation to the factory in Aars, to ensure - to the greatest extent possible - a smooth transition of deliveries from GPV," said Anders Thomsen, factory manager in Aars.