Intel's mobile push - new collaboration partner

Evertiq has previously written about the changes that Chipmaker Intel's new CEO, Brian Krzanich, has made within the company – one of them was a new unit with a focus on mobile technology.

Now we can tell you that Seven Networks – a developer of software solutions that help wireless carriers manage and optimise mobile traffic before it impacts the network – is collaborating with Intel on mobile network technologies based on Seven's Open Channel product family.



“We feel that Intel has the potential to be a major player in the mobile market, and that Seven's experience with wireless network and traffic optimisation complements the company’s vast technology and experience in complex systems and networks,” said Ross Bott, President and CEO of Seven Networks.



What this might entail for the “new devices unit” – which would focus on emerging product trends – is still in the dark. It might have nothing to do with Intel's new focus on mobile technology, it could just be a sidenote, or it might be a piece of a bigger picture.