New Name, same aim for Marvin Test Solutions

Geotest – Marvin Test Systems, a provider of test solutions for aerospace and manufacturing, has changed its name to Marvin Test Solutions to strengthen the company’s association to The Marvin Group.

Marvin Test Solutions is a member of The Marvin Group, a company with a deep history in the Defense and Commercial Aerospace industries.



“From overcoming legacy system obsolescence to developing new products, industry leaders and engineers face significant challenges in testing today’s sophisticated aerospace and manufacturing systems,” said Steve Sargeant, Marvin Test Solutions CEO and a retired USAF Major General. “We’re happy to continue serving aerospace and manufacturing companies with test solutions that meet the high standards of The Marvin Group with compact-footprint test systems that reduce our customers’ space requirements, energy needs, and ultimately, their maintenance and sustainment costs.”